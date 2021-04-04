It has been an unusual, challenging, busy and event-filled year that will soon come to a close as we prepare to say farewell to North Lamar High School’s Class of 2021.
Our district continues to strive for excellence as we prepare our graduating seniors for college and the workforce. Our students are more resilient, flexible and responsive because of the adversity they have experienced through the pandemic. These traits will contribute to their future success after graduation.
North Lamar ISD students and staff have been busy in the classroom, on the stage, in the athletic arena, and with FFA and UIL academic competitions during this school year. North Lamar High School students have won many competitions and earned recognition this year. To name a few: North Lamar High School band won fourth in state; nine students earned AP scholar recognition; 27 students were inducted to National Honor Society; North Lamar High School Wildlife team advanced to area; One-Act Play advanced to region; two students placed sixth in the UIL State CX Debate tournament; three baseball and two softball players have signed to play ball at the post-secondary level; and five students were named as TMEA All-State musicians.
Our middle school students have been busy with robotics, UIL, One Act Play (first place), and our band and choir students are busy preparing for their spring concerts. Our students continue to excel and make us proud in all their endeavors.
Our elementary campuses have a variety of activities that they have participated in throughout this year: Kids Marathon, Skip, Jump & Run, Red Ribbon Week, Spelling Bee, and Texas Public School week events.
In the area of curriculum and instruction, North Lamar ISD was awarded a Math Innovation Zone grant from Texas Education Agency in the amount of $425,000 over a three-year period to enhance math education for K-8 with an emphasis in blended learning.
All of the success that we have accomplished during the 2020-21 school year would not be possible without our amazing staff. A special thank you to all of our outstanding students for what you contribute to our district and for providing us all the motivation to do what we do each year. On behalf of the Board of Education and our district, we would like to thank our parents and community members for being our true partners in the educational process.
While we may continue to face challenges, I am confident that if we stand together and put our students first, all of our students will achieve success.
