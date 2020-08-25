Aug. 21 to Aug. 25
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Anthony Florentino, 21: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of identifying information for fraud use.
Christopher Lavon Lewis, 42: District court commit/burglary of a habitation, repeat offender.
Maria Lynette Land, 39: Failure to signal with turn indicator.
Paris Police Department
Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, 53: Aggravated assault/family/weapon
Jeffrey Malone, 61: Aggravated assault/family/weapon.
Myoshia Keeshuna Wesley, 29: Failure to identify fugitive, intent.
Jacob Anthony Kirk, 28: Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest or search and MTR probation (x2).
Astoria Zanique Price, 20: Public intoxication.
Douglas Dewayn Ransom, 39: Driving while intoxicated.
William Arthur Reed, 51: Failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear
non-traffic.
Maya Simone Tyson, 24: Resisting arrest or search, fleeing police officer, possession of marijuana, failure to display driver’s license, violating promise to appear, seat belt/child safety belt violation, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to appear non-traffic and reckless driving.
Nataya Shayon Tyson, 17: Public intoxication.
