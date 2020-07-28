On 7/28/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of the following 15 COVID-19 cases:
Positive PCR= 13
(17 year old male, 22 year old female, 23 year old female, 24 year old male, 27 year old male, 35 year old male, 35 year old female, 40 year old male, 52 year old male, 65 year old male, 74 year old female, 74 year old female and a 88 year old male)
Positive Antigen= 0
Positive Antibodies= 2 (34 year old male and a 55 year old female)
Lamar County has 592 COVID-19 cases
7 travel related
585 community spread
As of today, 418 positives have recovered.
As of today, there are 140 active COVID-19 cases (592 total cases-418 recovered-19 antibody tests-15 deaths= 140 active cases)
15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.
- 0-9 4 male 7 female
- 10-19 10 male 21 female
- 20-29- 46 male 78 females
- 30-39- 37 males 62 females
- 40-49 21 male 60 females
- 50-59 48 males 51 females
- 60-69 29 males 37 females
- 70-79 13 males 31 females
- 80 + 13 males 24 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.