Helen "Robbie" Whitney, 67, of Paris, Texas passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in McKinney, Texas.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 NE 5th Street, Paris, Texas. Funeral Services are set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel.
Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.