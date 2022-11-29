Sherry Dodson Collard

Sherry Dodson Collard

Sherry Dodson Collard was welcomed into this world by her parents, Edward Hanes Dodson and Johnnie Louise Gibson, in Paris, on March 12, 1947 and welcomed into the presence of her heavenly father on Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 75.

In her younger years, Sherry enjoyed spending time with her horses, family and friends. She attended Central School, where she met the love of her life, Neil Collard. Sherry and Neil were married on June 12, 1964, in Paris, TX, at College Church of Christ. They made their home in the Emberson community where they were surrounded by family and friends. Sherry and Neil were blessed with four boys that filled their lives with joy and love. Sherry enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, canning, watching her boys participate in youth sports and spending time outdoors on their property. Sherry was well known for her cooking and took great pride in making their house into a home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.