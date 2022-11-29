Sherry Dodson Collard was welcomed into this world by her parents, Edward Hanes Dodson and Johnnie Louise Gibson, in Paris, on March 12, 1947 and welcomed into the presence of her heavenly father on Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 75.
In her younger years, Sherry enjoyed spending time with her horses, family and friends. She attended Central School, where she met the love of her life, Neil Collard. Sherry and Neil were married on June 12, 1964, in Paris, TX, at College Church of Christ. They made their home in the Emberson community where they were surrounded by family and friends. Sherry and Neil were blessed with four boys that filled their lives with joy and love. Sherry enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, canning, watching her boys participate in youth sports and spending time outdoors on their property. Sherry was well known for her cooking and took great pride in making their house into a home.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father and mother; and after 58 years of marriage, Sherry leaves behind Neil Collard and their four children; Brad Collard, and wife, Gayle, Billy Collard, and wife, Martha (Mo), Brian Collard, and wife, Shannon and Brandon Collard, and wife, Kara. Sherry was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, a large extended family and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday Nov. 29, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. The memorial service, officiated by Jay Spencer, will be held at Fry & Gibbs on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Following the memorial service, a graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor Cemetery with pallbearers; Brad Collard, Billy Collard, Brian Collard, Brandon Collard, Joe Moore and Lance Whitener.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Stillhouse Rehabilitation Center for the love and care you provided to Sherry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
