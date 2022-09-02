Former Red River Valley Fair Association Executive Director Steven Tucker and his wife, an executive assistant, were arrested Thursday on warrants charging the couple with stealing from the fair association.
Steven Tucker, 49, and Susan Nash Tucker, 65, both of Paris, were held at Lamar County Jail Thursday under bonds totaling $30,000 for charges for theft of property; more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
A woman who answered the fairgrounds office telephone did not wish to comment, and Board Secretary David Cook declined to comment.
Before their full-time positions with the fair association, the Tuckers were longtime Lamar County educators.
Steven taught at Paris ISD for around 26 years in various positions before taking a job with the Windham School District in 2021. Susan also taught at Paris ISD for more than 15 years as a special services teacher.
According to the Windham School District website, the district was established by the Texas Board of Corrections in October 1969 to provide educational opportunities to students incarcerated in state prisons.
Cook said a statement released by a Red River Valley Fair Association board member to another local news agency was not an official statement from the association.
Steve first volunteered with the fair association in the early 2000s and served on the board of directors from 2005 to 2021. He became executive director in 2018 after the resignation of Rita Jane Haynes, who served in the position for more than 40 years.
"I've got some big shoes to fill, and it's going to take three of us to do what Rita Jane did herself," Tucker said last year. "The last thing I want to do is disappoint Rita Jane."
The Tuckers turned themselves into Lamar County Jail Thursday and were released later that day, according to jail records.
