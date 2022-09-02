Former Red River Valley Fair Association Executive Director Steven Tucker and his wife, an executive assistant, were arrested Thursday on warrants charging the couple with stealing from the fair association.

Steven Tucker, 49, and Susan Nash Tucker, 65, both of Paris, were held at Lamar County Jail Thursday under bonds totaling $30,000 for charges for theft of property; more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

