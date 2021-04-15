Paris ISD students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl. Students will compete virtually in the state bowl this week.
Aikin Elementary Global Issues Team members that have earned a bid to the state competition are Carter Norris, Casey Easton, Lila Severson and Makaela Allen. These students are coached by Tammy King.
Crockett Intermediate Global Issues Teams that will be competing at state are Abigail Harper, Hannah Cunningham, Caroline Gillem, Juan Ramirez, Santiago Barragan, Erik Aviles, Elliot Gerhardt- Gilbreath and Mary Gibbons. Crockett students Akshay Bacharanianda and Caroline Gillem made finalist in the Scenario Writing Performance competition and will compete at State Bowl for a chance to advance to International competition. Crockett students are coached by Lanelle Polak.
Paris Junior High students earning bids to state in Global Issues Team Problem Solving – Middle Division are Elaina Nava, Ayriana Johnson, Zahra Tapia, Virginia Acosta, Amy Rodriguez, Viktoria Lippincott, Colt Ashby, Nicole Octavio, Isabelle Woodruff, Kailah Ethridge, Olivia Fitzgerald, Abby Polak, Grant Frierson, Hannah Newberry, Katherine Mathieu, Makenzie Besteman, Cate Biard, Anna Grace Blassingame and Elizabeth Harper. Zahra Tapia placed 3rd in Scenario Writing and will represent Texas at the International Competition this summer. Ashley Green and Lisa Lipstraw coach these students.
Paris High School students earning bids to the State Global Issues Team Problem Solving – Middle Division are Madeline Green, Ava Fitzgerald, Preston Thompson, Curt Fendley, Chase Lamb, Luke Delagarza, Jaxon Bell and Anderson Bunch. Students in the Senior Division earning bids to state are Grace Perry, McKenzie Carlton, Nicole Tijerina, Aubrey Scott, Allyssa Standifier, Ryan Tijerina, Mikaila Rogers, Parker Benson, Ashlyn Callihan, Clairah White, Corbin Martin, Sidney Frierson, Davis Green, Ava Hutchings, Hana Syed, Kendra Bills, Lindley Loughmiller, Landree Madding-Walker, Ava Lassiter, Braeden Tabangcora, Elise Napier, Anlyn Newberry, Ella Ryan Harper, Sophie Stone, Kate Hoog, Sophia Hamer and Anna Lehenbauer. These students are coached by Brent Wilburn and Jill Stone. Paris High School students Hana Syed and Sophie Stone placed first and second in the Scenario Writing Senior Division contest and their scenarios advance to the International Competition for scoring. Angie Black and Sandra Strom coach the PHS Scenario Writers.
