Lamar Electric Cooperative awarded six $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are active co-op members. The names were drawn at the cooperative’s headquarters on Facebook Live on July 31.
The winners are Brianna Bridges of Avery High School, daughter of Margie Larzelere of Avery and Roger Bridges of Paris; Jaden Franklin of North Lamar High School, son of Joshua and Sharmila Franklin of Paris; Kiley Miller of Detroit High School, daughter of Jimmy and Courtney Miller of Bagwell; Emily Mouser of Prairiland High School, daughter of Greg and Amy Mouser of Paris; Corbin Strain of Prairiland High School, son of James and Tina Strain of Blossom; and Eric Williams of Detroit High School, son of Mike and Ginger Williams of Detroit.
The $1,000 scholarships can be used at any university, college, junior college, technical school or other post-secondary educational institution of their choice.
Money for these scholarships comes from unclaimed deposits and unclaimed refunds from our members. Each member can still file a claim with the state of Texas to recover unclaimed checks, but the law allows Lamar Electric to use a portion of these funds for scholarships.
