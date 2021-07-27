JULY 23 to JULY 27
Assist EMS
July 23
8:17 to 8:24 a.m. 2845 Ballard Drive.
July 24
4:04 to 4:38 a.m., 240 35th St. SE.
1:14 to 1:21 p.m., 216 Parc Quest Drive.
July 25
11:35 to 11:52 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
4:17 to 4:27 p.m., 290 30th St. NW.
9:46 to 9:59 p.m., 2552 Clark Lane.
July 26
9:21 to 9:41 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:34 to 1:01 p.m., 3922 Lamar Ave.
2:39 to 3:23 p.m., 6900 FR 905.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
July 26
3:14 to 3:38 a.m., 564 W. Cherry St.
July 27
1 to 1:19 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
1:59 to 2:10 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
4:41 to 4:53 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
July 26
9:59 to 10:04 p.m., 361 8th St. NE.
11:46 to 11:54 p.m., 900 W. Cherry St.
First Responder
July 23
8:53 to 8:55 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
11:45 to 11:57 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
3:28 to 3:47 p.m., 3905 Bonham St.
July 24
1:14 to 1:33 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
1:40 to 1:50 a.m., 1090 22nd St. NE.
7:39 to 7:40 a.m., 8624 Highway 1924.
3:01 to 3:35 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
July 25
8:40 to 8:54 p.m., 3528 Clarksville St.
10:41 to 11:02 p.m., 228 GWH PHA.
July 26
6:51 to 7:19 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
4:33 to 5:01 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
July 27
12:14 to 12:30 a.m., 410 6th St. SE.
5:08 to 5:21 a.m., 2975 Mahaffey Lane.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 24
4:48 to 5:08 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
3:45 to 3:49 p.m., 4000 Clarksville St.
July 25
8:43 to 9:20 p.m., 300 20th St. NE.
July 26
5:40 a.m., 3900 Bonham St.
5:15 to 5:53 p.m., 3250 Church St.
Haz-Mat Incident
July 26
4:28 to 4:43 p.m., 99 32nd St. NW.
Public Service
July 23
7:15 to 7:41 a.m., 4135 Misty Lane.
12 to 1:07 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
July 26
7:37 to 7:44 a.m., 3237 Bonham St.
3:30 to 4 p.m., 830 19th St. SE.
5:22 to 5:33 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
6:42 to 7:04 p.m., 830 19th St. SE.
11:09 to p.m., to 12:40 a.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
