James Lewis Brantley was born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Honey Grove, Texas, and was brought home weighing 3.5 pounds in his father’s size 12 shoe box.
After many travels with a father that was in the Army, which took him to various places in Texas like Wink, Ozona and Fort Worth and then to more distant places like North Carolina, California, Washington and even Japan, James graduated from Belton High School in 1958.
It was there where he became famous for hitting the two final free throws in the 1958 AA state basketball championship, where Belton beat New London 58-56 in sudden death double overtime.
James went on to attend Texas Christian University and serve his country in the United State Navy. Ultimately, James became a teacher, coach and principal and retired from Clarksville ISD in 1994.
After a small break, the real work started in 2003, James, Poppy, started taking care of his grandchildren. In his free time he read books and stayed active by walking on a treadmill. After moving back to Paris, you could usually find him having breakfast with the ladies at Denny’s almost every morning.
For the last year, James spent most of his time with the staff and residents of Spring Lake Assisted Living who were like a second family to him. The family sends gratitude to the staff at Spring Lake, Waterford Hospice and Signature Home Health for their care and attention during a difficult time.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alton Brantley; and his son, Jimmy Lee Brantley.
He is survived by his children, Barbie Rodriguez and husband, Miguel, Keitha Carlton and husband, Michael; grandchildren, McKenzie, James and Joe; brother, Ed Brantley; and sister, Sue Williamson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that he truly loved.
Service will be on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Paris, Texas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James’ memory to Southside Baptist Church at 790 Old Jefferson Road, Paris, TX 75460.
