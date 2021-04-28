Mrs. Mary Page Cole, 62 years old, of Clarksville, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 24, 2021, at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services are set for Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Martin Shiloh Baptist Church in Clarksville, Texas,
with Dr. L.E. Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Viewing will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.