Mrs. Mary Page Cole, 62 years old, of Clarksville, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 24, 2021, at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services are set for Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Martin Shiloh Baptist Church in Clarksville, Texas,

with Dr. L.E. Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas.

Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.

Viewing will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.

