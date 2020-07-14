Paris Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Graham Street. The driver, 47-year-old Christopher Matthew Foiles, was found to be intoxicated. Foiles was arrested.
It was later found that Foiles had at least two prior DWI convictions, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. Foiles was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Man had synthetic cannabinoids during arrest
Danny Joe Smith, 46, of Paris, is facing an additional charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance after police said they found suspected synthetic cannabinoids on him during a bond surrender warrant arrest Monday.
Smith was stopped by police at 4:46 p.m. in the 2300 block of Bonham Street after an officer who knew of Smith’s outstanding warrants saw him. During the arrest, the officer found 4 grams of suspected synthetic cannabinoids.
Smith was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating struggle between man, woman
Paris police responded to the 3700 block of Castlegate Drive at 1:54 p.m. Monday, where they were told a woman answered a knock at her door to find an unknown man asking for her roommate.
When he was told the roommate was not there, the man grabbed the woman’s arms and they struggled, police said. The woman was able to get away from the man and the man fled the residence in a gray vehicle.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 119 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
