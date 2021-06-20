JUNE 17 to JUNE 18
FD Assist EMS
June 17
2:51 to 3:07 p.m., 645 Wilburn St.
6:21 to 6:44 p.m., 1500 Fitzhugh Ave.
7:02 to 7:28 p.m., NE Loop 286.
Fire Department Alarm
June 18
5:55 to 6:06 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 17
3:42 to 3:56 p.m., 2026 W. Sherman St.
Vehicle Fire
June 17
11:27 a.m. to 12:18 p.m., 2135 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
June 17
9:49 to 10:10 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
9:51 to 10:12 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
11:43 to 11:59 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
June 18
2:55 to 3:14 a.m., 4425 Pine Mill Road.
Public Service
June 17
11:20 to 11:36 a.m., 206 24th St. SE.
3:37 to 3:51 p.m., 3552 Lamar Ave.
