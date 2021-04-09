Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Bonham Street at 7:05p.m. Thursday for a passenger not wearing a seat belt. During the stop, that passenger was found to be in possession of over 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is indicative of someone selling narcotics.
Joshua Ray Allen, 33, of Paris, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. The driver and another passenger were found to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants. All three were booked into the city jail.
Allen was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
