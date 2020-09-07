Mr. Clinton Scott Bagby, 88 years old, of Paris, Texas, formerly, of Clarksville, Texas went to be with his Lord on Sept. 5, 2020 at his residence in Paris, Texas.
Memorial services are set for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cheatham Height Park, Clarksville, Texas.
“Please wear a mask for your protection as well as others”
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.