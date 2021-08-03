Paris police arrested Clay Cole Davoust, 24, of Paris, in the 500 block of West Kaufman Street at 5:36 p.m. Monday. Davoust had several felony warrants out of Lamar County charging him with burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance. Davoust was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating theft involving bulldozer parts
Paris police responded to a theft in the 1200 block of CR 42200 at 9:01 a.m. Monday. It was reported that someone had stolen a battery and had cut off the catalytic converter on a D6 bulldozer. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested 4 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on August 2, 2021.
