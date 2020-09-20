Wilburn “Buddy” Woodard, 96, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
A graveside service has been set for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pyles Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Leon County, Texas on Feb. 9, 1924, to Allie and Myrtle West Woodard.
He married Mary “Sue” Daniels on Jan. 14, 1950. He attended Paris Church of God. He worked at B&W and farmed in the Direct area for 30-plus years.After retiring from B&W, he worked as the grounds keeper for NLISD for around 12 years. He was an avid crappie fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors and always had a beautiful garden.
He loved to tell stories from long ago and everyone loved to sit and listen. Before becoming ill, he loved sitting with all his coffee drinking friends at McKee’s!! Most of all he loved his kids and grandkids and loved to hear all about what was going on in their lives and was so proud of each one of them. He will definitely be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Randy Woodard and wife, Kathie, Andy Woodard and wife, Donna, Robin Bratcher and husband, Ronnie; grandchildren, Aimee Cobey and husband, Stephen, Chase Woodard and partner, Jodi Edelhouser, Chance Woodard, Angie Willis and husband, Nolan, Ashley Williams and husband, Brandon, Colby Bratcher and wife, Holli, and Emalee Bratcher; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Carole Woodard; niece, Sue Brown; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Sue” Woodard; parents, Allie and Myrtle Woodard; son, Ricky Woodard; grandchildren, Krystal Woodard; sister, Doris Ruth Cody.
Pallbearers will be Chance Woodard, Chase Woodard, Colby Bratcher, Nolan Willis, Stephen Cobey, Brandon Williams, Robert Moore and Junior Moore.
Online condolences may be sent to the Woodard family at fry-gibbs.com.
