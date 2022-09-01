Paris police arrested a 26-year-old Paris man at his residence at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, where he assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen.
The suspect was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Investigation continues into credit card abuse
Paris police spoke with the victim of a fraud at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim reported they had used their credit card at a restaurant drive thru at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. After they got home, they realized the credit card was never returned to them when they left the restaurant. Since that time, the credit card has been used for several transactions.
The incidents are under investigation.
Police investigate potential robbery incident
Paris police responded to a potential robbery that had occurred in the 800 block of Clarksville Street at 5:48 P.M. Tuesday. The victim reported that they had been sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot when a white male approached them and asked for a cigarette. The victim told the male that they did not have any cigarettes and the male pulled out a knife and made some threatening remarks.
The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for DWI
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street for speeding at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver, a 50-year-old Paris man, was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and during the investigation, was found to have at least two prior convictions for DWI. The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated/3rd or more.
The suspect was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
