There’s a big bottle of Coca-Cola flavored Tic Tacs on my desk, and I simply cannot get enough of them.
I first stumbled across this particular flavor of Tic Tacs last year, and they quickly became my favorite. I’m a soda addict, and I’m someone who has to have something in my mouth when I’m concentrating — like right now as I type this, crunching away on the tasty mints. OK, calling a Coca-Cola flavored anything a mint is a bit of a stretch, but that’s what Tic Tac calls their little white candies, each carrying the red cursive Coca-Cola name.
Writing about this delicious little candy immediately prompted me to do some research, and I was surprised to learn that Tic Tacs only came about 52 years ago. Ferrero launched the brand in 1969, and then changed the name of their product in 1970 from “Refreshing Mints” to Tic Tac. During the 1980s, the company introduced new flavors, including the always delicious orange, as it expanded into markets on five continents.
The company has since introduced a slew of flavors over the years, including its original mint, spearmint, peppermint, mandarin, tangerine, berry, strawberry, aniseed, cinnamon (a personal favorite as well), sour apple and many others. There was a grape flavor before I was born, but Tic Tac eliminated it in 1976 amid health concerns for the use of Red Dye #2.
Here’s something you might now know: Tic Tacs got their name for the sound the container makes when opening and closing it. I’ll tell you, I gave it a try, and sure enough, opening causes the “tic” sound while closing makes the “tac” sound.
Tic Tac’s Wikipedia entry states 45% of the world’s Tic Tacs are made in the Ferrero factory in Cork, Ireland. The mints also are made in Australia, Canada, India and Ecuador. The ones on my desk were made in Canada.
Looking at the back of the bottle also reveals nutritional facts, and as expected, there’s not much nutrition in a Tic Tac. Each mint contains no calories, fat sodium, protein or carbohydrates, according to the label. Don’t believe it. The first ingredient is sugar, and the mints are known to be about 0.49 grams of sugars, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows manufacturers to list sugar at 0 grams if it’s under 0.5 grams.
Because these mints are mostly sugar, I try to limit myself. It can be hard at times, especially when I’m concentrating because that’s when I crave something to chew.
Oh, something else about the Coca-Cola Tic Tac — somehow they’re even more tasty when they’re fresh from a hot car. I accidently left the bottle in the front door pocket the other day. I found them when I went to the car to get lunch, and although they were hot, I figured what the hey. Warm soda itself has never tasted good to me, but wow, warm Coca-Cola Tic Tacs just hit different.
I’ve noticed the Coca-Cola flavor is getting harder to find. If you happen to see some, grab ’em. They’re too good to miss.
Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com. His column is published on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.