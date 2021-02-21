Paris EMS for Feb. 21, 2021 Staff Reports Feb 21, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FEB. 18 to FEB. 19Breathing Problems: 3.Cardiac/Respiratory Arrest: 1. Convulsions/Seizures: 1.Falls: 4.Hemorrhage/Laceration: 1. Sick Person: 6.Stroke/CVA: 1.Unconscious/Fainting: 1.Transfer: 7.Standby: 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sick Person Ems Paris Medicine Cva Fall Problem Transfer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Weather impacts Paris, Fannin County Covid-19 vaccine clinics Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 1 new Covid-19 death, 26 cases HEALTH COMMENTARY: Update on the local Covid-19 situation Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Events Feb 21 West Post Oak Cemetery Association Meeting Sun, Feb 21, 2021 Feb 22 PrimeTime Mon, Feb 22, 2021 Feb 23 Paris Kiwanis Club Tue, Feb 23, 2021 Feb 23 AgriLife Extension Lady Landowners Program Tue, Feb 23, 2021 Feb 25 AgriLife Extension Lady Landowners Program Thu, Feb 25, 2021 Feb 26 PrimeTime Fri, Feb 26, 2021 Feb 26 Valley of The Caddo Museum Fri, Feb 26, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOncor: Rolling blackouts could last up to 45 minutesParis mayor signs winter weather disaster declarationRRV Athlete of the WeekCistern overflow downtown cause of icy spot on streetArea wrestler Long enters Hall of FameDanny Gene McElroyChadrick LipscombSearching for Warmth: CitySquare, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ set up warming stations during big freezeJohn Dwain MillerTxDOT urges drivers to stay home, delay travel Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRocky Rural Roads: Lamar Commissioners grapple with potential funding options for repairs (1)Paris City Council to appoint Charter Committee members (1)City of Paris needs match for $2.7 million repair to Cox Field runway (1)COMMENTARY: Paris council is right to condemn planned KKK conference (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.