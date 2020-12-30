Nina Verne Logsden, 87, of Powderly, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her home.
The family will schedule a gathering at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Logsden, the daughter of Adrian and Eleanor Kelly Beal, was born on June 1, 1933, on Beals Island, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 68 years, Clark Clifford Logsden, on March 17, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Claudine Sharp and husband, William Charles, of Reno, Clark D. Logsden and wife, Jennie, of Powderly and Kathi Ausmus and husband, James Lee, of Paris; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Logsden, of Grafton, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew Sharp and wife, Adrianne, Heather Sharp and wife, Stephanie, Robert Johnson and wife, Jamie, Melissa Jones, Cody Logsden and wife, Kayla, James Clayton Ausmus and wife, Tabitha, James Lee Ausmus II, Kathy Lee Weissinger and husband, James, Michelle Taylor, Jennifer Lebance, Christopher Logsden and Ryan Brooks and wife, Yolanda; numerous great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lorna Alley and Eva Beal both of Beals Island, Maine; along with nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
