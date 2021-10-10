The Texas Department of Transportation has announced planned road work in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Highway 271, Red River County: From Highway 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
FM 38, Lamar County: From Highway 82 to Highway 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
FM 195, Red River County: From the Lamar County line to Highway 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.
FM 1487, Red River County: From FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Highway 82, Red River County: From FM 1159 to the Bowie County line. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.
