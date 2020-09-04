Funeral Service for Rhonda Whitley, age 61, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, in Honey Grove. The Rev. Casey Rogers will officiate. Internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. Visitation for Ms. Whitley will be held at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rhonda Rae Whitley passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris.
To convey condolences or sign the online registry please visit coopersorrells.com.
