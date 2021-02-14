Agrilife Extension Office logo

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will conduct an online Wild Pig Abatement program at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The program will focus on information about efforts in Cass County in wild pig abatement, trapping strategies, research based information and more.

To register, call 903-756-5391 or email jessica.rymel@ag.tamu.edu.

