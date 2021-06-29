JUNE 25 to JUNE 29
FD Assist EMS
June 26
2:13 to 2:38 p.m., 920 Bunker St.
4 to 4:34 p.m., 4250 N. Main St.
11:32 to 11:46 p.m., 447 Fitzhugh Ave.
June 27
2:15 to 2:41 a.m., 321 8th St. SE.
1:44 to 1:39 1310 W. Campbell St.
4:06 to 4:18 p.m., 4330 Highway 82 E.
5:16 to 5:32 p.m., Mahaffey Drive.
9:25 to 9:45 p.m., 200 13th St. SE.
June 28
12:05 to 12:24 p.m., 290 Stillhouse Road.
3:38 to 4 p.m., 1930 Pine Bluff St.
7:25 to 8:02 p.m., W. Austin Street.
7:39 to 7:58 pm., 567 6th St. NE.
11:41 to 11:52 p.m., 951 E. Hickory St.
June 29
12:24 to 12:43 a.m., 1024 E. Washington St.
2:33 to 2:49 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
June 25
7:45 to 7:51 a.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
9:34 to 9:46 a.m., 2550 NE Loop 286.
June 26
1:45 to 2:10 a.m., 1125 Bohan St.
4:56 to 5:25 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
6:48 to 7:06 p.m., 050 E. Austin St.
June 27
9:40 to 11:16 p.m., 540 Wilburn St.
June 28
1:13 to 1:28 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
9:53 to 10:20 p.m., 2320 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
June 25
3:25 to 3:43 p.m., 360 17th St. SW.
3:35 to 3:48 p.m., 1872 E. Washington St.
4:53 to 4:56 p.m., 2025 Brow Ave.
7:26 to 7:52 p.m., 840 10th St. NE.
9:57 to 10:38 p.m., 2225 E. Cherry St.
11:36 to 11:54 p.m., 3394 Clarksville St.
June 26
7:46 to 7:53 a.m., 404 W. Shiloh St.
12:13 to 1237 p.m., 520 8th St. Se.
4:39 to 5 p.m., 1st Street NE/E. Booth Street.
5:34 to 5:49 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
7:01 to 7:39 p.m., 424 E. Price St.
June 27
9:59 to 10:08 a.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
12:41 to 1 p.m., 3029 Bonham St.
June 28
10:25 to 10:42 a.m., 131 25th St. NW.
6:06 to 7:26 p.m., 401 GWH PHA.
7:56 to 8:11 p.m., 740 19th St. SW.
11:31 to 11:38 p.m., 1318 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 25
7:01 to 7:46 a.m., 5800 Clarksville St.
5:21 to 5:49 p.m., 3100
Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
June 25
12:58 to 1:09 p.m., 3395 Bonham St.
June 26
5:17 to 5:42 p.m., 335 Woodlawn Ave.
June 28
5:13 to 5:26 p.m., 1200 16th St. SE.
6:34 to 6:56 p.m., 1st Street NE/E. Center Street
Public Service
June 26
4:43 to 5:13 p.m., 729 23d St. SE.
8:16 to 8:41 p.m., 30th Street NW.
June 27
4:48 to 4:58 p.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
9:14 to 9:31 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
June 28
5:47 to 6:02 p.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive
June 29
2 to 2:15 a.m., 315 34t St. NE.
