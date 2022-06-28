After a monumental Supreme Court decision Friday to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade court ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to have an abortion, political figures and everyday citizens in conservative Lamar County responded with their thoughts and statements on the ruling.
By rendering the initial Roe v. Wade decision unconstitutional, the Supreme Court left legal regulations on abortion up to individual states and their representatives. For Lamar County, that means electing representatives who will champion the primarily conservative voice of the county.
State and local representatives spoke in favor of the decision, emphasizing its historic nature. Texas Senator Bryan Hughes for district one, a Republican, provided an official statement.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed our nation’s constitutional foundation of respect for life by finally correcting a decision that has wrongly ruled for almost 50 years. I commend the Court for refusing to be bullied and for deciding the outcome based on the rightful application of the law rather than on fealty to a lawless ruling,” he wrote.
“This historic decision marks the end of a terrible chapter in our history. By extending equal protection of the law to the most innocent, the Court today brings us closer to living out the true meaning of the American creed. Texas stands with 12 other states with trigger laws already in place to immediately begin saving lives now that Roe v. Wade is set aside. But there is more work to be done,” Hughes added.
He also mentioned $100 million in funding provided by the state of Texas to assist expecting mothers and adoptive parents. Finally, Hughes referenced 60 million abortions, commending Roe v. Wade’s place “on the ash heap of history.”
State House Representative Gary VanDeaver favored the case.
“The recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade is truly historic for our country and again prioritizes the sanctity of all life. The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gives each state the authority to determine for itself the legality of and access to abortion rather than the one-size fits all approach we have been forced to live with for almost 50 years,” VanDeaver said.
Proud to have helped pass the “Heartbeat Bill” to outlaw abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, VanDeaver also spoke in favor of the “trigger bill” that outlawed abortion from the point of conception in Texas thirty days following the court case.
“While Texans can truly celebrate the court’s ruling that affirms the actions by last year’s legislature to protect the life of the unborn, it is important that we realize that this does not bring final closure to the prolife issue. I am committed to not only ensuring that every life is brought into this world, but also ensuring that the world we bring them into is one that recognizes the sanctity of life outside the womb as well,” he said.
Local Democratic party chairman Gary O’Connor spoke against the court decision.
“I think it’s a significant loss of reproductive rights for women, especially Texas women. And I’m afraid it may be just the first of several rights that the Supreme Court may eliminate. I think it’s likely that same sex marriage and easy access to contraception may be among the next to go. … Texas has among the poorest records for caring for infants once they’re born. The children born to single mothers or low income people are not adequately cared for in Texas, and it’s going to make it more difficult for women to hold jobs,” O’Connor said.
GOP Republican chair Scott Hommel believed the court made the right decision, giving the states the right to decide.
“When it comes to abortion, it’s wrong. It’s barbaric. And we’re better than that. As human beings, we’re better than that. It’s really pretty much how it should be. We’re the only animal on the planet that aborts our fetuses. Not because we know how or anything like that, but if God had intended for abortion to be normal, he would have had a way to figure out that animals would have done the same thing. So at the end of the day, are we smarter, better than the animals? Maybe, maybe not,” Hommel said.
“My mom chose me. And you’re talking to somebody whose mother was on a table, legs opened, doctor between her legs, and my aunt and father broke into the room and stopped her from having an abortion. … So I’m here to tell you about it,” Hommel said.
Local member of the Democratic Party Dr. Sherry Scott said the trigger bill banning all abortions would impact minorities the most.
“I think it’s horrific. Again, this is oppression. It’s cruel, it’s dangerous, it’s deadly. We know whose shoulders this will fall heavily on. It’s the people of color, minorities, the poor. … women are already doing their part. So this trigger ban is cruel, it’s dangerous, it’s deadly. It’s oppressive. I can’t. I don’t have words to say how horrifying this is. It’s not in line with American culture or what most Americans agree with,” Scott said.
“Will this stop abortions in Texas and other states who’ve passed similar ‘trigger laws?’ No, because desperate women will continue to travel to nearby states where abortions are still legal. … To those of us who rejoice in this outcome, what should we do to support these desperate and fearful mothers? We must reach out with genuine concern and help by leading them to agencies that will care for them in every step of their pregnancy,” said President Cynthia Rice-Tims of the Republican Women of Red River Valley of the Texas Federation of the Republican Women.
