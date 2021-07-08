Robert Alexander Spain, 86, of Sumter, South Carolina, entered eternal rest on July 5, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m. Friday July 9, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Robert “Bob” Spain lived a full life that began at Paris Sanitarium on March 14, 1935. He was the only surviving son of Pitzer Guy and Pearl West Spain, and the grandson of horse and buggy physician Dr. Pitzer Alexander “PA” and May Lynn Bridges Spain of Rising Star, Texas. Bob grew up hunting rabbits in the woods around Paris where many homes and businesses now stand. He attended Paris schools and held an associate degree from Sumter Technical College. He was a child of the Depression, capable and resourceful, and this influenced his many skilled positions. He served in the Texas National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. His first business, Bob Spain Radio and Television Repair Service, was on 2nd Street S.W. and he was fearless climbing radio and television towers. When Campbell Soup opened the Paris plant in 1964, he was a member of the maintenance team and eventually promoted to night plant manager at the Campbell Soup plant in Sumter, South Carolina, until his retirement in 1990. Even in retirement, Bob had to stay busy. He established an electrical contract company, Spain Electric, and a wrecker service, Williams Towing, which served the area around the low country of South Carolina.
In addition to watching Atlanta Braves baseball, Bob enjoyed working on and driving automobiles — especially fast cars. In 1955, he was racing around the circle track west of Paris. Bob loved the study of history and spent time researching family genealogies. In 2016, he was admitted to the Matthew Singleton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution with a patriot relative in Clemson, South Carolina. Bob thoroughly enjoyed being part of the SAR and served as chapter secretary. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 0015 in South Carolina. He was a Baptist and a member of First Baptist Church when he lived in Paris, Texas.
Mr. Spain is survived by three children, Robert Alan Spain (Linda Su Knox) of Paris, Texas, Dr. Tammy Spain Haislip (Greg Haislip) of Byron, Georgia, and Russell Spain (Dr. Layla Spain) of Modesto, California; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Haislip (Dr. Jessica Haislip) of Starkville, Misissippi, Andrew Spain (Cortney Sampson), of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Amy Haislip Warde (Peter Warde) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Rachel Spain Clark (Aaron Clark) of Humble, Texas, Trey Haislip (Brianna Haislip) of Paris, Texas, and Rebecca Spain of Modesto, California; great-grandchildren, Hunter Clark of Humble, Texas, Hailey Clark of Humble, Texas, Aiden Spain of Sumter, South Carolina, Alyssa Spain of Sumter, South Carolina, Joshua Warde of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Logan Spain of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Katen-Victoria Warde of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; his partner of 50 years, Jo Carolyn Williams of Sumter, South Carolina and her son, Morgan Williams (Diane Bratton) of Sumter, South Carolina, and his children, Matthew Williams (Nicole Williams) of Sumter, South Carolina, and Christina Hodge (Allen Hodge) of Manning, South Carolina; and his former spouse and special friend of 65 years, Judy Blankenship of Paris, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; and an infant daughter, Devra Jan.
A family viewing will take place on Friday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., from 9 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions for Bibles to be made in his honor at The Gideons International https://www.gideons.org/donate. Condolences to the family may be sent through Fry & Gibbs https://www.fry-gibbs.com.
