Perry Brent Lindsey, 49, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home.
The family has scheduled a gathering from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at 750 Bonham St., Apt. # 45. A private inurnment will be made on Friday at Hopewell Cemetery. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Brent, the son of Edward Lindsey and Virdie Green Lindsey, was born on July 25, 1972, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
He graduated from Paris High School and Paris Junior College.
He was the best brother ever! Brent stayed active by being a master at the PlayStation control.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Virdie Lindsey; brothers, Phillip, Randy and Brandon Lindsey; and his grandfather, Claude Green.
Survivors include siblings, Marcus Lindsey, Talonda Day, Pam Innis and husband, Tommy and Terry Lindsey; nieces and nephews, Jerry and Vanessa Day, Shawn Lindsey, Blake Lindsey, Toby Lindsey, Justin Lindsey, Charles Lindsey, William Lindsey, Shellie Williams, Shelby Lindsey, Cordale Lindsey, Alex Roach and Christy Weisdorfer; along with a host of extended family and friends.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.