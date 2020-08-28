Gladine Parnell Deister Hawkins went to be with her Lord and Savior on
Aug. 24, 2020 at the age of 99, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare in Paris, Texas.
She was born on April 3, 1921 in Pine Forest, Texas, to Earl Thomas and Emma Augustine Parnell.
Together they welcomed three children. Her brothers, RB Parnell, preceded
her in death in 1994, and Gordan Earl Parnell in 2004.
She was married to Henry Thomas Deister Sr. from 1940 to 1954.
In 1954 she married Henry Grady Hawkins, of Henrietta, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1982.
She was descended from English and Irish immigrants who came to the New World in
the early 1600's.
Gladine worked for 17 years at the Safeway Stores in Plano and McKinney as a
Checker and also built many Award Winning Displays for the Stores. She greeted every
customer with a smile and most by name. She retired in early in 1982 due to her
husband’s ill health. After His death in 1982 she moved to Paris, Texas and built a home behind her daughter, Barbara and son-in-law, Tom Newman's house in Paris. Their son, Sean Newman fondly recalls the many sleepovers at Grandma's house, which was just outside his backyard and the many outings they took together in her car, “ Old Blue” thru the countryside and to Ada, Oklahoma to visit all the Parnell Families.
She was known for her quick wit, contagious laugh, sense of humor, plus the long letters she wrote to her grandchildren which were a joy for all the family to read. Telling tales of picking cotton, hitching up the mules to go to town and many stories of her childhood days which all such a pleasure to hear about. She even wrote out her life's story for her granddaughter Nancy Deister Devault, because she enjoyed reading and wanted to know all about her Grandma's life.
You're never too old to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
She started attending East Paris Baptist Church with her family and in 1983 she did just that and joined the Church. What a day of rejoicing!
The Newman's moved to Navarre, Florida in 2000 and Ms. Gladine stayed behind until 2002 when she made the move to join them. The old saying, “ You can take the Girl out of Texas, but you can't take the Texas out of the Girl” came true for her in 2014. Her health failing, she requested to come home, she wanted her last breath to be in Texas.
Her family brought her home at which time she moved into Brentwood Terrace Nursing Home. Longtime friend, Debra Kay McNeal Strickland and husband, Dewayne of Honey Grove, Texas oversaw her care until 2015 when the Newman's returned after selling they're home in Florida. Ms. Gladine's Family are forever in their debt for the love and care they bestowed on her. Debra and “Cowboy” as she called Dewayne were officially adopted by Grandma Dean.
She is survived by sons, Henry Thomas “Tom” Deister, William Glenn Deister and wife, Evelyn, of Salem, Oregon; daughter, Barbara Neman and husband, Thomas F. “Tuck” Newman, of Reno, Texas; six grandchildren, Andrea Koobs Meader-Alex and husband, Jeff, of Turner, Oregon, Sean Thomas Newman and wife, Brooke, of Anna, Texas, Charles Deister and wife, Michelle, of Salem, Oregon, Nancy Deister DeVault and husband, Corey, of Dallas, Oregon, Bryan Deister and wife, Rosario, of San,Jose, California, Valeria Deister-Lee Graves and husband Brenner, of Salem, Oregon; 10 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jeremiah Lee, Savannah Koobs Schroeder, of Salem, Oregon, Mollie Koobs-Alex and CH Bailey Koobs, both of Turner, Oregon, Lauren Deister of San Jose, California, Adrienne, Ava, Isla and Zoey Newman of Anna, Texas, Ellis A. Deister, of Salem, Oregon; two great-great grandchildren, Grayson and Adeline Schroeder and Ellis A. Deister, all of Salem, Oregon.
Mrs. Hawkins will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. next to the love of her life, her husband, Grady, under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.