Virgie Carolyn McKnight Toye, 76, of Paris passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence on Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3060 Pine Mill Rd, Paris. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery will begin immediately following the service. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Virgie was born in Paris, Texas, to Lorene and Tolbert McKnight on May 27, 1944. She was one of four children.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1962 then attended Paris Jr. College, Brigham Young University and East Texas State University, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education.
Virgie began her teaching career in 1966 in the Paris Independent School District at Gibbons High School. She touched many lives throughout her teaching career. She taught as a Home Economics teacher and Pre-Kindergarten teacher in the North Lamar Independent School District for 25 years. She taught 1 year in the Spring Independent School District in Houston, Texas. She retired after 27 years in education.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in the children’s Primary organization with the youth and in the Women’s Relief Society organization. She was a talented pianist and an organist.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joe Dale McKnight; one sister-in-law, Mary McKnight; and two grandchildren, Collin Presley and Evelyn Grace Mierendorf.
Virgie is survived by her husband, Mel, of 21 years; two daughters, Karol Ackley and Shelly Bivens and husband, Judd; two sons, Mike Anthony and wife, Hope, of Paris and Steven Anthony and wife, Kristine, of Richardson; five stepchildren, Michelle Askew and husband, Steve, Mark Toye, Nancy Harkness, Julie Presley and husband, Jason and Karen Mierendorf and husband, Rick; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Don McKnight; and one sister, Peggy Stephens and husband, George; the father of her children, Bobby Anthony; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Mitchell and Mason Anthony, Caleb North, Mark Caldwell, Steven Hohenberger and Chase Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in her memory may consider the North Lamar Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1972, Paris, Texas 75461 or the Paris Education Foundation, P.O. Box 356, Paris, Texas 75461.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
