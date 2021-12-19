East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for 88 scholarships to be awarded for the 2022-23 academic year. The deadline for submission varies and is clearly marked on the applications.
To assist applicants determine which scholarships they are most likely eligible for, the foundation has provided a matching tool. All scholarship hopefuls should use the General Matching Tool while students majoring in visual arts, art history, music, music education, theater, or dance should also use the Arts Matching Tool. Detailed eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available on the foundation’s website at etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/
Seven new scholarships have been established this year including:
Ophelia Denton PhD Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship will assist students graduating from Palestine, Westwood or Elkhart High Schools in Anderson County, Texas, pursuing a bachelor’s degree track in college. Amount: $2,500.
Ophelia Denton Scholarship for Vocational/ Technical Studies: This scholarship will assist students graduating from Palestine, Westwood or Elkhart High Schools in Anderson County, Texas who wish to receive vocational training or an associate’s degree from Texas State Technical College. Amount: $2,500.
Faulconer Scholarship: For minority students in Tyler ISD with GPA between 2.0 and 3.5. Scholarships will be awarded to a graduating male student and a graduating female student. Amount: $2,500.
Hubert “Hub” McGlothin Scholarship: This scholarship supports students from Winona High School, in Smith County, Texas, or Cross Roads High School, in Henderson County, Texas. Amount: $500.
Sammy Joe and Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Disability Studies: Graduating high school seniors or currently enrolled college students may apply. Must plan on majoring in a field related to an occupation focusing on caring for mentally and physically challenged persons such as special education, physical therapy, social work, sign language, speech pathology etc. Amount: to be determined, renewable.
Sammy Joe Calhoun Clarksville High School Scholarship: Established in 2021 through the generosity of Mrs. Martha Jean Calhoun, this scholarship benefits deserving graduating seniors at Clarksville High School. Amount: to be determined, renewable
Sammy Joe and Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Ministerial Studies: Graduating high school seniors, currently enrolled college students or non-traditional returning students planning on majoring in a field that will prepare them for a career in the ministry. Amount: to be determined, renewable.
Sammy Joe Calhoun Scholarship in Vocational/Technical Study: Established by Mrs. Martha Jean Calhoun, this scholarship will be awarded to Clarksville High School graduating seniors pursuing full time study for vocational/technical certificates and/or associate degrees. Because this scholarship is intended to aid persons who wish to receive vocational training and get into the workforce as quickly as possible, students seeking four-year degrees are not eligible. Amount: to be determined, renewable.
1st Lieutenant Donaldson Tillar Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship supports graduating seniors from James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls, New York, New York. Amount: $500.
For a complete list of scholarships, log on to our website at etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/ or call ETCF Program Officers, Dana Durman or Kathryn Martinez at 903-533-0208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.