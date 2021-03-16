PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland High School 49th annual livestock show, barbecue lunch, plant sale and auction takes place April 10.
“Please come out and support Prairiland FFA students that morning beginning at 10 a.m. in the FFA Ag Barn,” agriculture instructor Kimberlee Allison said, noting the show is for Prairiland students only. “The plant sale will take place from 8 a.m. until noon in the greenhouse, and the BBQ lunch will begin at noon in the Prairiland High school cafeteria with all-you-can eat plates at $10 each.”
An auction follows lunch at 1:30 p.m. in the Junior High School gymnasium. Raffle tickets at $1 each for a Glock 17 Gen 5 9 mm pistol will be on sale with the drawing scheduled at the conclusion of the auction. The winner does not have to be present.
