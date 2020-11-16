Grover Merle Bryan, 80, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Bryan, the son of Ronzo David Bryan and Pauline Parks Bryan, was born on July 25, 1940, in Lamar County.
His career as a truck driver spanned more than 60 years. Merle served in the United States National Guard for a number of years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge.
On March 31, 1961, he married Lynda Sue Caviness, building 59 years of family and memories before her death on Oct. 19, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia “Wimp” Burnett and husband, Reuben; and a brother-in-law, Hammond Day.
Survivors include two sons, Glenn Bryan and wife Angie, of Blossom and David Bryan and wife, Dalhia, of Blossom; a granddaughter, Amy Kay Brown and husband, Brent; and siblings, Betty Day, Paul Bryan and wife, Judy and Jim Bryan and wife, Peggy; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 261, Paris, TX 75461 or The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, 2035 S. Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
