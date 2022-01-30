Cathryn Joan Lucas, affectionately known as Monaé to those that loved her, passed away Jan. 27, 2022, in Paris, Texas.
She was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, to Burley and Lola Mae Sullivan on Jan. 27, 1948.
Joan graduated from Idabel High in 1966. She moved to Pensacola, Florida, and worked for Bell South for 25 years. She retired in 1998 at the age of 50. Joan later moved to Paris, Texas, to be closer to her children. She married Rickey Lucas in 2002. She continued to work after retirement as the secretary at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for many years.
Joan was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory. She graciously volunteered her time for many years with St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, serving as president for two years, was an active member of Our Lady’s Guild and served a number of years with the King’s Daughters organization in Paris. Joan always enjoyed her Monday mornings as one of the “Four J’s,”Jean Gant, Joan Davis and Judy Bawcum as the counting team for the church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Rickey Lucas; children, LeAnna Bawcum and husband, Matt, of Paris, and Brian Bills and wife, Marlene, of Frisco; sister, Judy Wade and husband, Duane, of Texarkana; sister-in-law, Pam McCarley and husband, Kyle; grandchildren, Chandler Bawcum and wife, Sara, of Fate and Bryan and Maylee Martinez of Frisco; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, Justin Lucas and Kyle Bawcum.
Arrangements for the funeral are as follows: Visitation on Monday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home; Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory, preceded by a Rosary service at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry or the charity of your choice.
Honorary pallbearers include John McDonald, Glen Bawcum, Walt Irwin, Vic Ressler, John Kruntorad and Wayland White.
