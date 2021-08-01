BONHAM – The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 867 7607 7420.
Ten minutes prior to the weekly meeting, commissioners will convene for a public hearing to hear comments about a proposal to close CR 4510 in Whitewright at Highway 11 to 1,430 feet south.
Tuesday’s regular agenda items include a presentation regarding Bois d’Arc Lake; possible action to approve Hands Free Microfilm contract between Fannin County and Fidlar Technologies; possible action to approve a short plat for Sky View Subdivision for eight lots between 1 and 1.76 acres on CR 1245 in Savoy; possible action to close CR 4510 in Whitewright; possible approval of a printer for Bond Supervision and a 2012 International Pro Star haul truck for Precinct 1; action to set a public hearing for Sept. 14 to hear comments for a proposed speed limit of 30 mph on Rs 2037 and 2038; and possible action on whether a culvert permit is needed when a property owner is changing out an existing culvert or adding an extension.
