State Qualifiers & Sponsors.jpg
Pictured front row from left are Summer Newsom, Kaci Williams, Veronica Froese and Harmony Marsh; second row from left, Evan Braziel, Haylie Boyd and Kristen Parson; and back row are sponsors Kaitlin Jeffery (Prose and Poetry), Keith McNeal (Debate and Extemporaneous Speaking) and Tim Skidmore (Number Sense). Not pictured are Ryan Skidmore (Science) and Terri Hutto (Journalism).

 Submitted Photo

In 3A Regional UIL competition held in Nacogdoches in late April, Chisum High School students performed extremely well. Chisum will advance five students to compete at the state academic level and two will serve as alternates.

Advancing to the state level competition are:

Evan Braziel: Evan advanced in two events, Lincoln Douglas Debate and Persuasive Speaking.

Haylie Boyd: Haylie advanced in Poetry.

Harmony Marsh: Harmony moves forward in Number Sense.

Summer Newsom: Summer will compete in Feature Writing.

Kaci Williams: Kaci will advance in Editorial writing.

Two other students who were regional standouts were Kristen Parson and Veronica Froese.

Kristen will be the alternate for the Science competition while Veronica will be the alternate for Editorial Writing.

