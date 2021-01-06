Bob Forshey, 96, of Paris passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2021, at Colonial Lodge Retirement Center in Paris, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at a later time as allowed by the status of the pandemic.
Mr. Forshey was born in Norwood, Ohio, to John and Freda Forshey on Jan. 6, 1924.
He served in World War II and, after being discharged, attended Baylor University where he received a Master’s Degree in education. There he met his wife to be, Irma Schumacher.
He was an avid reader. He loved going to church, watching old, corny television shows, and talking (a lot). He also loved music and dancing, especially the Big Band music.
He worked hard his entire life and loved to putter around on home projects, both small and large. During his 70’s, he learned to fly and continued to fly as long as his health allowed. Although born a yankee, he came south as quickly as he could.
He was a devoted husband, father and friend, who was not in the least shortchanged by life. He will be sorely missed.
Mr. Forshey was known to his children and grandchildren as “Pancho”, a name he carried with pride.
He is survived by three children, Bobby Forshey and wife, Georgia, of Fort Worth, Debbie Presley and husband, Michael, of Paris, Karen Williams and husband, James, of Richardson; grandchildren, Rob Forshey, Claire Black, Desiree Carey, Blake Presley, Reid Presley, Doug Williams and Matt Williams.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Irma Forshey, who died in 2016.
He and his special friend, Eva Standthill, were great companions during the last years of his life.
The family has requested that any memorials or gifts be sent in his memory to the Lone Star United Methodist Church, c/o of Pastor Don Shovan, 4146 County Road 1245, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
