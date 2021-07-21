Dorothy Eileen Brewer passed peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Bisbee, Arizona, the daughter of David S. Robinson and Edna McKinney.
Eileen loved life and all that it had to offer. She was a wonderful mother and Nana to all, who also had a successful career in Real-estate in Duncanville. She then followed her dream of opening her own antique stores in Honey Grove and Paris, Texas.
Eileen had a love for music, making things beautiful, and traveling. She will always be remembered for her timeless elegance, eclectic style, sharp wit, love of family and strong will. She is loved by all and will truly be missed.
Survivors include four children, Anthony Brewer and wife, Cherie, Robert Brewer, Andy Brewer and girlfriend, Christine Carter, Elizabeth Crochet and husband, Phillip; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Brewer, Melanie Brewer, Brandon Brewer, Brittiannie Jordon, John Brewer, Chet Mauldin, Mahaleigh Whitley, Taylor Brewer, Brooke George, Rickey George, Patrick George; numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, David E. Robinson and wife, Francis; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, David S. Robinson; mother, Edna May McKinney; and stepfather, John J. McKinney.
A Memorial Luncheon will be planned for July 25, 2021 at the home of Elizabeth Crochet, 8813 Deerwood Dr, Rowlett, Texas.
