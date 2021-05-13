Paris Police arrested 30-year-old Fredricus Lee Treal Reed at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a Red River County felony warrant charging him with tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Reed was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating business burglary
Police responded to a business burglary in the 900 block of North Main Street at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported that someone shattered the front door to gain entry before stealing cash from the cash drawer.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
