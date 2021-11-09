STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/1: Carpenter played a huge role in helping her team advance to the regional quarterfinals last week. In the area round game, she finished with 10 kills, a pair of blocks, and several more deflections for her team.
NAME:
Zane Dees
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/1: Dees was sensational on Friday against Honey Grove. He rushed for a game-high 226 yards, and scored all four of his team’s touchdowns.
NAME:
Erica King
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/1: King was stellar throughout North Lamar’s pair of playoff games last week. In the Pantherettes’ bi-district win she racked up 31 assists. Then, in the area round, she shone with 22 assists in the loss.
NAME:
Presley Limbaugh
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/1: Limbaugh started her basketball season with a bang. In the team’s season-opening win against Honey Grove last week, she finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and six steals.
NAME:
Nya Williams
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/1: Though it came in a losing effort, Williams had a stellar night for the Ladycats last week agaisnt Bells. she scored 14 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, and also racked up six steals, a pair of assists and a block.
As the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of Texas's Heartbeat Bill, a law that prevents abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, justices appeared to focus on the bill's enforcement mechanism that allows anyone to file a lawsuit against those violating the law. The mechanism is considered a loophole to the constitutional right to abortion because it removed responsibility for enforcement from state officials. Do you believe justices should support the enforcement mechanism?
