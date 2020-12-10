The Lamar County Historical Society will select the winner of the 2020 “History Maker of the Year” award at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Depot in the Community Room, 1100 W. Kaufman St.
The award is given to a person or couple who has made a positive impact on the Lamar County community. This year’s nominees are Ronnie Nutt, Ray and Pat Evers, Norm and Patsy Davis, Philip Cecil and Fannie and Johnnie Chaffin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.