The Paris News was again named among the top three best daily newspapers in Northeast Texas on Friday by the North & East Texas Press Association, earning 10 awards in the association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
“Our local journalists have worked hard to provide the community a quality newspaper, and we are grateful our colleagues have recognized that work with these awards,” managing editor Klark Byrd said. “This year was tough because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we stayed true to the newspaper’s mission and that effort paid off for the staff and for readers.”
The Paris News earned three first place awards, for Column Writing, Editorials and Feature Story, four second place awards and three third place awards for work done in 2020.
The first place Feature Story entry consisted of two articles, including staff writer Mary Madewell’s April 5, 2020, article “Thriving with dystonia: Local radiation therapist doesn’t let muscle condition slow her down,” about Kelsey Bolyard and the challenges she faces living with dystonia, and former staff writer Macon Atkinson’s Feb. 9, 2020, article “Beyond Bond: Making the decision to keep defendants behind bars,” which was an in-depth look at jail bonds.
Byrd’s winning columns included “Something is better than nothing,” published Feb. 2, 2020, and focusing on his struggle with poverty earlier in his life, and “Step on the stage to be heard,” published July 12, 2020, about the work done by The Paris News.
Byrd also was the editorial writer for the winning entries, which included “Courthouse must depict equality,” published June 14, 2020, on the subject of the Confederate monument on the Lamar County Courthouse lawn, and “Calls for justice should involve all,” published June 30, 2020, regarding the June protest that shut down North Main Street for several hours.
The Paris News picked up a second place award for its community service entry, the Lamar Priority Project. The brainchild of East Texas Broadcasting’s Steven Johnston, Lamar Priority Project brought together four local media outlets, including East Texas Broadcasting, The Paris News, eParisExtra and 92.7 KISS FM, and local nonprofits, including the Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA for Kids and the United Way of Lamar County, to raise awareness of child sexual abuse.
“Love the idea of collaborating with other media to cover this beneficial topic. Great use of reporting, editorials, graphics and digital media,” the judge wrote about the entry.
Sports editor Tommy Culkin’s sports coverage won a second place award. The entry consisted of two complete sports pages. Culkin and Byrd also won third place for sports writing. Culkin’s story in the entry was “Paris cruises to bi-district win,” published Nov. 15, 2020, on a Paris Wildcats football game. Byrd’s story was “Legendary Foundations: Little Legends league introducing local youth to basketball,” was published Feb. 14, 2020, about the Little Legends basketball league started by Scott Moffitt and Macky Moree.
The Paris News took second place for sports photography, with the entry consisting of former staff photographer Lora Broadus’s Feb. 5, 2020, photo of the Prairiland Lady Patriots playing against the Cooper Dogettes, and Byrd’s June 30, 2020, photo of a bareback rider at the Bogata Rodeo.
The newspaper’s entry for news writing also won second place. The news writing entry included Byrd’s story “Protestors close North Main Street day after white man points gun at black teens,” published June 30, 2020, and Madewell’s story “Counting Cases: City preparing to open drive-thru antibody testing to the public,” published April 26, 2020.
Former assistant managing editor Julia Furukawa won third place for Journalist of the Year. The entry consisted of five stories, including “Every time it rains: Dangerous spot on FM 195: ‘Someone’s gonna die there,’” published Nov. 15, 2020; “VFDs taking Water Supply funding hit,” published Nov. 1, 2020; “Reckoning with reality of child sexual abuse,” published Oct. 13, 2020; “GoFundMe set up for T&J’s BBQ,” published Aug. 2, 2020; and “Paris protests continue: Locals return to the plaza to call for equality, end to police brutality,” published June 4, 2020.
With 650 points in the contest, The Paris News earned third place in sweepstakes in the semi-weekly division of newspapers.
