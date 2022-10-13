Robert A. Burns

Robert A. “Bob” Burns died on Sept. 15, 2022, in the COVID unit of the VA Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1946, to A. C. Burns and Lillian Ruth “Sally” Duncan Burns in Paris, Texas. Robert was the elder of two sons.
Robert was a proud graduate of J.G. Wooten School and Paris High School. During his time at PHS he became an Eagle Scout. For four years after high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps with two combat tours in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart and other awards. After returning from the war, he was a Paris firefighter and was in the first group of certified state firefighters.
Deciding to use his GI Bill, he resumed his education, graduating from Paris Junior College and the University of Texas-Austin. He returned to Paris to be a superintendent with Texas Parks and Wildlife. During that tenure, he was awarded the Texas Award of Valor. In 1986 he was elected Lamar County Judge. He was a proud charter member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter in Lamar County and belonged to the Paris Masonic Lodge and several veterans’ organizations.
After moving to New Mexico, he became a member of Cimarron Masonic Lodge 29, serving as Worshipful Master. He also served two terms as Cimarron Municipal Judge.
Over the decades he donated several collections of books, photos, letters and papers to libraries and museums. Also, he was the originator of several scholarship funds, including Cimarron, New Mexico Maverick Club Scholarship and the scholarship of the Cimarron, New Mexico Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his younger brother, Ronald Joe Burns; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is survived by Bradley D. Newberry and wife, Stefani, of Dallas, Texas; and son, Matt Talley and wife, Laurel, of Eugene, Oregon. His grandchildren include Case Newberry, of Madison, Wisconsin, Will Newberry and Buck Newberry, of Austin, Texas, Carlton Talley, of Hamburg, Arkansas, Courtney Talley, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and a granddaughter, soon to be born in Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by his former wife of 35 years, Katie Bryant, of Cimarron, New Mexico; special cousins, Jack and Donnie Golightly and J. W. Duncan III and their children; and numerous other cousins, many friends, and a few enemies who know who they are.
He specified that no services be held; cremation has taken place.
