Kris Iglehart Walker, 57, of Cooper, Texas passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Baylor
Scott & White T. Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Kris was born in Paris, Texas on Oct. 31, 1964, to Oren Earl Walker and Shirley Beth Iglehart Walker.
He married Donna Glenn Walker on Nov. 30, 1991.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kris loved hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, gardening and spending time with family and
friends. He was a loving husband, father, a wonderful friend, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Bailey Walker and fiance, Rheston Sills and Brinna Walker; two brothers, Kevin Walker and wife, Janet, of Enloe, Texas, Kyle Walker and wife, Jennifer, of Lake Creek, Texas; two sisters, Kim Smith and husband, David, of North Zulch, Texas and Kelly Presti and husband, Bart, of Fairview, Texas. He is also survived by nephews, Michael Presti, Kristopher Walker, Craig Smith, Nicolas Presti, Alex Presti, Shane Walker; and nieces, Kydie Walker, Erin Witte, Megan King and Morgan Presti.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Cooper, Texas, with the Rev. Stacey Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Delta Funeral Home in Cooper.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Hagan, Rheston Sills, David Veraska, Kevin Walker, Kyle Walker and Shane Walker. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Barnard, Michael Cavanaugh, Vic Durham, Malone Oats and Trey Oats.
