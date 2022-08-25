Jerry Dwain Westbrook, 74, of Quinlan, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home early Friday morning on Aug. 19, 2022, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Jerry was a dedicated spouse and father, leaving behind his wife of 52 years, Bea Westbrook; four children, Misty Jackson, of San Antonio, Texas, Jana Williams and husband, Rodney, of Buna, Texas, Jessica Allred and husband, Brandon, of Bastrop, Louisiana, Joshua Westbrook, of Wylie, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Cade Jackson, Madison Jackson, Jenna Williams, McKenna Williams, Emma Allred, Grady Allred, Elias Allred, Catherine Allred, Henry Westbrook, George Westbrook, Grace Westbrook; one brother, Johnny Westbrook and wife, Barbara, of Newton, Texas; and a host of family and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.