Jerry Dwain Westbrook, 74, of Quinlan, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home early Friday morning on Aug. 19, 2022, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Jerry was a dedicated spouse and father, leaving behind his wife of 52 years, Bea Westbrook; four children, Misty Jackson, of San Antonio, Texas, Jana Williams and husband, Rodney, of Buna, Texas, Jessica Allred and husband, Brandon, of Bastrop, Louisiana, Joshua Westbrook, of Wylie, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Cade Jackson, Madison Jackson, Jenna Williams, McKenna Williams, Emma Allred, Grady Allred, Elias Allred, Catherine Allred, Henry Westbrook, George Westbrook, Grace Westbrook; one brother, Johnny Westbrook and wife, Barbara, of Newton, Texas; and a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Westbrook and Juanita Kelly Westbrook.
As well as being an accomplished family man, Jerry was a successful businessman. His final business venture was EZ Solutions, a specialty chemical company he founded and managed for 15 years. Although he has been in some form of business his whole career, he never had customers, only friends he loved to help.
He was known for his quick wit and funny stories. Jerry was affectionately known by his family and those that knew him best as Grumpy.
He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and most of all, he enjoyed his time on the road with his wife and best friend Bea. Together, they conquered many miles riding side by side. It was understood, wherever Grumpy was, Bea would be close by.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Newton, Texas on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial services will be on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Newton with burial at Beauregard Cemetery in Deridder, Louisiana.
