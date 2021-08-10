Aug. 7-10
Paris Police Department
Jasmine Denise Carr, 21: Assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
Stanley Warren Collins, 48: Failure to identify fugitive from justice.
Ramon Alexander Rivera, 27: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1, possession of marijuana and assault family/household member impede breathing.
Christine Nicole Ogas, 25: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
Clayton James Holt, 20: Criminal mischief (x3), assault causes bodily injury to a family member and criminal trespass habit/superfund/infrastructure.
Tiddaryl Lamontre Norris, 29: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joselyn Yvonne Shomo, 18: Interfere with public duties.
Texas Department of Public Safety
Hunter Alan Adams, 22: Assault causes bodily injury family violence and assault causes bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.