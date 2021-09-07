Zollie “Babe” Rodgers

The Lawn Mower Queen has gone to Heaven! She took no left turns, only right ones and ran into the arms of her Jesus and never looked back. We’re betting she’s got the weed eater out, tidying up around the Pearly Gates.
Babe Rodgers, age 82 but acted like 28, died peacefully, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2021, a little after midnight, keeping to her night owl schedule, at Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano, Texas.
She was born on April 5, 1939 to Johnnie Stevens and WW Staley in Paris, Texas. She was also the loving stepdaughter of William B. Anthony.
She was Christian and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney Rodgers; and sister, Ruth Gist.
Survivors include her sons, Rod Rodgers, of Paris, Russ Rodgers, of Denton; daughter and son-in-law, Roslyn and Ronny Alsup, of Fulbright; grandchildren, Rodney ‘Cam’ Rodgers, Reese Alsup, Rileigh Rodgers; sister, Nell Boswell; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She graduated from Paris High School. During these years she had several boyfriends, including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Paul Newman and Rodney Rodgers. Though they all asked for her hand, she chose Rodney Rodgers. Babe and Rodney were married in Paris, Texas on Feb. 14, 1959. They made their home in Mesquite,Texas, where she worked at Dallas Power and Light.
Eventually, they settled back in Paris, where she worked in banking, was a teacher’s aide at Fourth Ward School, sold door to door products, such as Shaklee Vitamins, Avon, Tupperware, the list goes on. She worked in the cafeteria at North Lamar High School, until her retirement in the mid 90s.
Among all of her jobs, her role of being a mother to Rod, Roslyn, Russ and all of their friends was her very favorite. Only topped by becoming Ganna to her three grandchildren, Rodney ‘Cam’, Reese and Rileigh. These three were the absolute joy of her life. She was so very proud of them. Each one picked up their own unique traits from her, which will keep us laughing and shaking our heads for years to come. Ganna’s love for her precious babies will live forever!
She was also the favorite Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
In recent years, she especially loved going to all of her great-great-nieces and nephews birthday parties. She spent hours looking for the gift she bought two months ago, hours looking for the address and invitation and another good 30 minutes driving around looking for the house, but boy, when she finally arrived, fun ensued!!!
She was the best mother that three children could ever have. Dedicated, loving, hard working, our protector from daddy, because she never told on us, never sold us out or threw us under the bus. She was on our side, no matter what! She could fix anything with a little dollar tree duck tape, could strip an old copper lined cord with quick precision, to add to her buckets of expensive stuff. She loved garage sales and could dumpster dive with the best of them! She could sniff out a bargain at Sears and Bealls, whip out her coupons that were usually expired, but they let her use them anyway, and leave the store with a stockpile of treasures and latest fashions for her grandbabies. Going to her house is like stepping into a time machine. She kept every stitch of clothes, every toy, every nick- nack, every radio, telephone, hair dryer, power cord to anything from the past four decades! The grandkids have always had fun ‘shopping’ at Ganna’s house and will for years to come.
She was everything kind in the world. We knew we were loved beyond all measure.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home made a private burial on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Sylvan Cemetery.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
