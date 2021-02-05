Ella Claudene Wood, 78, of Tigertown passed away surrounded by her family in Sulphur, Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 2021.
Services were on Feb. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Tigertown Cemetery. Harvey Blackshear officiated.
Ella was born on Oct. 7, 1942, to Tommy Staley and Ruby Thurman Staley, in Roxton, Texas. She married John Wood on Sept. 19, 1964, after graduating high school.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tommy Jr., Lealon, Eugene, Billy Ebb, Harley Ray and Jimmy Staley; sister, Neva Nell Armstrong.
She is survived by her husband, John Noel Wood; children, Velisha Lynn Wood, Brian David Wood and wife, Kim; granddaughters, Braylee Paige and Katelyn; grandson, Mayson; brother, Lee Bob Staley and wife, Lois; sisters, Mary Francis Wilson, Joy Whitaker and husband, Bobby Don; sisters-in-law, Lucy Staley, Jane Staley and Norma Staley; along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Harry Wood, Douglas Armstrong, Roy McNeece, Bobby Don Whitaker, Ryan Whitaker and W.H. Brumley. Honorary pallbearer was Thomas Roach.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
