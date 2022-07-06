Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of North Main Street Tuesday evening after the driver walked away from the scene.
Officers located the 29-year-old male driver near the 1500 block of North Main Street, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. The officers were advised by the passenger of the vehicle that they had been arguing and he was driving very erratically.
The vehicle had been westbound on Clement Road at a very high rate of speed, and while approaching North Main Street the driver slammed on the brakes and the vehicle skidded across the street, jumped the curb and struck a flag pole and three vehicles that were parked on a parking lot.
When the driver exited the vehicle, he threw a beer can at the passenger and walked away.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member, due to allegedly making threatening remarks while driving erratically and intentionally causing the accident. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.