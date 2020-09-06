The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is to once again consider extending the county’s Covid-19 disaster proclamation when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Bonham City Council Chambers at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St.
Discussion on the option to defer employee Social Security tax payments, an IT contract with BBC Consulting, county employee office space and an executive session regarding the City of Bonham EMS contract also are on the agenda.
The meeting will be accessible via Zoom with meeting ID 87370945737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.